Orissa HC directs state to consider regularisation for long-term daily wage worker

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to consider regularisation of the service of a night watcher-cum-sweeper, who has served on daily wage basis for over 20 years without any break in the engagement.

Krushna Chandra Mahapatra joined as night watcher-cum-sweeper in the office of sub-registrar, Machkund in Koraput district on January 2, 2004. Subsequently, on posting in the office of sub-registrar, Pottangi, he joined there on October 21, 2005. He joined again in the office of sub-registrar, Machkund on September 16, 2011 and has continued on daily wage basis till date.

While Mohapatra sought the court’s intervention to get the benefit of regularisation of his service, the state government had countered that he is not eligible and entitled to it as he is being paid from contingency on daily wage basis.

But, the single judge bench of Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy said, “Considering the continuation of the petitioner with effect from January 2, 2004 without any break in the engagement and without being protected by any interim order passed by any court of law, this court is of the view that claim of the petitioner to get the benefit of regularisation requires appropriate consideration by district registrar, Koraput.”

While disposing of the petition, Justice Satapathy directed the district registrar, Koraput, to take a decision on Mohapatra’s claim to get the benefit of regularisation within a period of two months.