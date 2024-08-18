Physically challenged Odisha man murders woman, surrenders later

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old physically challenged man surrendered before police after allegedly claiming to have killed a 50-year-old widow, who had taken him in at the age of 10, by slitting her throat in the wee hours of Saturday.

The accused was identified as Kartik Sethi of Panchagan village within Tigiria police limits in Cuttack district. He reportedly has 75 per cent disability.

The deceased, Alpana Dash belonged to the same village. According to reports, the accused killed Alpana by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon and then presented himself before the police station.

Sources said Alpana had given shelter to Kartik when he was just 10. He had been looking after Alpana’s house since the last two decades. While the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, Alpana’s son Bibek lodged an FIR with Tigiria police alleging Kartik killed his mother to acquire her property.

“Kartik used to claim he was the eldest son of the family and often picked quarrels with my mother over property,” Bibek stated in his FIR. Alpana’s husband, Biraja Prasad Dash, an ex-serviceman, had died by suicide by jumping into the Mahanadi river in August last year. The woman had since been staying in the house along with her father-in-law and Kartik as Bibek pursues education in Bhubaneswar.

Cuttack SP (Rural) L Divya said the accused is being interrogated and further probe on.