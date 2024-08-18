Rayagada labour officer arrested over misappropriation of deceased labourers' funds

BERHAMPUR: Rayagada district labour officer, Jasmin Subhadarshini Sahu, was arrested on Saturday by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Bhubaneswar for alleged irregularities in the disbursement of financial assistance to the families of deceased labourers.

Jasmin, who was suspended on June 29 over the allegations, had been posted at the office of the labour commissioner in Bhubaneswar. She was instructed not to leave the state capital without prior permission.

The irregularities came to light when multiple families of deceased labourers claimed they had not received the Rs 2 lakh assistance that official records indicated had been paid.

Social workers, including Badal Kumar Taa, Bijay Dash, Rashmi Ranjan Dora, and Rabindra Patakhandual, investigated the complaints and found evidence of fund misappropriation. They then reported the matter to the Rayagada collector and the state labour directorate. A team from the Labour Directorate, led by additional labour commissioner Ghasiram Tudu, inspected the claims from June 18 to 20, visiting affected families in the Chandrapur and Muniguda blocks. The investigation confirmed the allegations.

Reportedly, over 1,200 families were recorded as having received the assistance, but the funds were never deposited into their bank accounts. Instead, the money was allegedly diverted to other accounts.