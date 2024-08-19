Malaria caseload doubles over ‘net’ decision delay in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Malaria cases almost doubled in the state in one month as the government remained indecisive about distribution of long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) procured with funds from the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) in the high burden districts.

The state reported the highest malaria cases in the country with 32,676 cases and four deaths till July. Around 18,383 cases were recorded till June. Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj and Boudh have emerged as high caseload districts with 6,088, 5,862, 5,500, 4,962, 2,658, 1,466 and 1,148 cases respectively.

The LLINs had played an important role in the remarkable reduction of around 80 per cent malaria burden in Odisha a few years back.

Sources said the Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) had procured around 55 lakh LLINs at around Rs 129 crore last month from the OMBADC funds earmarked for health infrastructure improvement in mineral-bearing districts. The state had to procure on its own due to delay in supply of nets from the Centre.

Since the nets were ideally to be distributed in Sundargarh, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda and Deogarh districts which are covered by OMBADC, the officials were in a dilemma over the distribution of LLINs in other districts. Barring Mayurbhanj, six other districts which have been fuelling the malaria tally this season do not come under OMBADC.