Odisha: Questions envelop SCB administration after ‘rape’ of two patients

CUTTACK: The alleged rape of two patients by a resident doctor at SCB medical college and hospital here recently, that too on a holiday, has exposed several loopholes in the hospital administration which reportedly led to the incident.

On Saturday, Mangalabag police seized the video recordings of the echocardiogram machine from the cardiology department in connection with the incident which occurred on August 11. The accused, Dr Thakur Dilbag Singh was arrested last Tuesday.

A senior police officer said the video recordings would be sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bhubaneswar for further investigation. “The echocardiogarm test is confined to the chest only. The video recordings would be examined to ascertain whether the accused doctor had done something beyond it on the pretext of the test. The recordings would be submitted in court as digital evidence against the accused,” he said.

Police have also collected CCTV footages from 15 locations starting from the senior residents’ hostel to cardiology department’s diagnostic unit to find details of Dr Singh’s movement on the day. This apart, statements of around 12 people including staff nurses, security guards and other employees working near the echo room have been recorded.