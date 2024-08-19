Odisha school hostel inmates allege ghost sighting, shifted

MALKANGIRI: Inmates of the Kadamguda Ashram School’s girls hostel in Khairput block have complained of the presence of a ghost in a toilet.

The girls, after the alleged ghost sighting, were so upset that 55 of them were shifted to Badbel. It all started on Saturday when a few girls alleged seeing the ghost in the toilet at night. The news spread like wildfire and the girls despite being assured of safety by the school authorities, could not be convinced that it was a figment of their imagination.

Local sarpanch Surya Kirsani told The New Indian Express that five to six inmates shared their experience with the school authorities after which they along with the others were shifted to Badbel. Khairput block education officer Santosh Kumar Panda said the girls will be brought back to the hostel on Monday.