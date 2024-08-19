Opposition readies Subhadra, Polavaram—fire to singe BJP in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The second half of the budget session of the Assembly starting Tuesday is likely to be stormy with the Opposition planning to corner the government over several issues including the confusion over Subhadra Yojana, Polavaram project and alleged non-fulfilment of election promises.
The indecision of the government in finalising the SOP of Subhadra Yojana and frequently changing statements of deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on the issue will be raised by the BJD from the first day. “The BJP in its election manifesto had announced to cover all women under the scheme. But now, the government has decided to get feedback from the collectors to finalise the SOP. Our party will raise this issue,” BJD sources said.
The Opposition BJD and Congress are also readying their ammunition to attack the BJP government over compromising the interests of Odisha on the Polavaram dam project. The BJD, particularly, has adopted an aggressive posture on the matter. The regional outfit had recently despatched a fact-finding team to areas of Malkangiri district which are likely to be affected by the project.
The team led by former minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, stated around 200 villages in Motu and Padia blocks of the district will be submerged and more than 6,000 people, mostly tribals, affected due to the project. The BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik had also criticised the Centre for making provision of more funds in this year’s Union budget for the project without resolving the grievances of Odisha.
The Congress had also sent a team to the areas likely to be affected by the project. The party had created ruckus in the Assembly in the first half demanding a House committee on the matter.
The Opposition parties will also raise the alleged failure of the government to keep its promise to increase old age pension. The BJD has already launched a public awareness campaign over the issue from August 15.
“In the manifesto, the BJP had announced that Mukhyamantri Sahayata Yojana will be launched to provide pension of Rs 3,000 per month for all elderly, divyang, widows and destitutes in the state. Besides, a pension of Rs 3,500 per month will be provided to elderly people above 80 years and divyangs with 80 per cent disability. But, it has been announced by the state government in the 2024-25 budget that only senior citizens aged over 80 years and persons with 80 per cent or more disability will get pension of Rs 3,500 per month,” the Opposition sources said.
However, the ruling BJP has also decided to strongly counter the Opposition in the House. BJP sources said several promises including opening of all gates of the Shree Jagannath temple at Puri and increasing the MSP on paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal have already been implemented.