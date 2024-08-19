Opposition readies Subhadra, Polavaram—fire to singe BJP in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The second half of the budget session of the Assembly starting Tuesday is likely to be stormy with the Opposition planning to corner the government over several issues including the confusion over Subhadra Yojana, Polavaram project and alleged non-fulfilment of election promises.

The indecision of the government in finalising the SOP of Subhadra Yojana and frequently changing statements of deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on the issue will be raised by the BJD from the first day. “The BJP in its election manifesto had announced to cover all women under the scheme. But now, the government has decided to get feedback from the collectors to finalise the SOP. Our party will raise this issue,” BJD sources said.

The Opposition BJD and Congress are also readying their ammunition to attack the BJP government over compromising the interests of Odisha on the Polavaram dam project. The BJD, particularly, has adopted an aggressive posture on the matter. The regional outfit had recently despatched a fact-finding team to areas of Malkangiri district which are likely to be affected by the project.

The team led by former minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, stated around 200 villages in Motu and Padia blocks of the district will be submerged and more than 6,000 people, mostly tribals, affected due to the project. The BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik had also criticised the Centre for making provision of more funds in this year’s Union budget for the project without resolving the grievances of Odisha.