Book on Bhubaneswar’s past and present released

BHUBANESWAR: ‘BBi Bhubaneswar Completes Seventy Five Years’, a coffee table book chronicling the rich history and growth of Bhubaneswar over the past seven decades, by entrepreneur and MD of hotel Crown Debasish Patanaik was released in the city on Monday.

It was released by a distinguished group of personalities including writer Pratibha Ray, linguist Debi Prasanna Pattanayak, dramatist Anant Mohapatra, former chief secretary Bijay Patnaik, public policy analyst Prasanna Mishra, owner of Modern Book Depot Om Prakash and NMA chairman Kishore Basa.

The book, the author said, offers a comprehensive photographic narrative, capturing the city’s evolution from its early days as a planned administrative town to its current status as a thriving Tier-II city.

Patanaik, who observed the city’s evolution since the 1960s, aimed to preserve its history before modernisation that erased many of its original structures and locations, through his book. “Over the years, the city has grown beyond its intended blueprint, expanding to become the largest city in Odisha,” he said.

Bhubaneswar’s transformation into a major commercial, educational and sports hub in eastern India has been highlighted through vivid images and insightful commentary in the book. A panel discussion on Bhubaneswar’s past, present and future was organised on the occasion.