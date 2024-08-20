CGWB starts examination of chromium pollution in Odisha's Sukinda

CUTTACK: The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has taken up a study to examine the extent of chromium concentration in the groundwater in Sukinda mining area. The study will be completed by 2025, regional director of CGWB, Bikram Kumar Sahoo has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The green body on July 4 had sought an investigation into the groundwater contamination in the mining belt by the CGWB as the competent agency after a report was placed by the joint committee which stated that chromium (VI) contamination was detected at nine sampling points.

On March 21, the tribunal had formed the committee to probe into water pollution and alleged deaths due to kidney-related ailments in Kaliapani area under Sukinda tehsil. The committee included senior scientists of Odisha Pollution Control Board, Central Pollution Control Board, Central Ground Water Board, and additional district magistrate of Jajpur.

Jajpur collector P Anvesha Reddy also filed an affidavit stating that the highest concentration of total chromium exceeding the stipulated standards has been observed at Sarubail mines region of Sukinda Valley. However, the toxic potential for probable health impact causing liver and kidney ailments, internal haemorrhage and respiratory disorders remains to be assessed, Reddy submitted.

The NGT’s East Zone bench on Friday heard the case suo motu registered by it on a complaint letter submitted by Mantu Das, a resident of Jajpur Sadar, alleging alarming level of water pollution and deaths due to kidney-related ailments in Kaliapani area under Sukinda tehsil.

In the affidavit, Reddy also stated, “It was ascertained that out of the alleged 10-15 death cases, only two persons - Sunil Kumar Sahoo (42) and Laxmipriya Nayak (88), have died due to chronic kidney disease (CKD).”

Taking the affidavit on record, the bench of B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Dr Satyagopal Korlapati (Expert Member) granted petitioner counsel Sankar Prasad Pani four weeks’ time for filing rejoinder affidavit and directed for listing of the matter on October 18.