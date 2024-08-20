College elections from next year, says Odisha law minister

BHUBANESWAR: On hold since 2018, college union elections in the state will finally be held next year onwards. This was informed by Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday.

Students’ union elections in universities and colleges are generally held before Durga Puja vacations. Since the new government took charge in the state just two months back, there isn’t enough time to prepare for the college elections this year, Harichandan told mediapersons after an event in Jajpur.

“Preparations for the college elections next year will begin this year itself. The government has already taken a decision on this and the elections will be held on campuses next year,” he said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), BJP’s students wing, which had already started preparations for the campus polls after the new government came to power, welcomed the Law minister’s announcement. State general secretary Arijeet Pattanaik said ABVP has been demanding students’ union elections for the last six years and has also filed a PIL in the Orissa High Court.

“We have been demanding inclusion of campus polls in the common academic calendar of every academic session. If the elections are held, ABVP will win with a majority,” Pattanaik said.