Odisha: Human trafficking racket busted, two girls rescued from Rajasthan

ROURKELA: Kutra police have busted an inter-state human trafficking racket by rescuing two minor girls from Rajasthan. The girls were sold in the north western state by members of the racket.

While four members of the racket were arrested on Monday, two others were nabbed earlier. Rajgangpur SDPO Abhishek Panigrahi said a complaint was received at Kutra police station on October 10, 2023 after a minor girl went missing. He said investigation revealed the minor was trafficked to Rajasthan with the promise of a job by Sonu Sharma, Pinky Devi, Sheikh Asraf Ali, Monu Sharma and others.

He said the identity of the girl was changed with forged documents and she was subjected to physical and mental torture before being sold. During the course of investigation, it was found the girl was sold to one Ramesh Chandra Kushwah (27) for Rs 2.40 lakh. Kushwah allegedly got the girl married against her will.

Panigrahi said the girl was rescued from Sarthal village in Bara district of Rajasthan in July. Kushwah and Monu were arrested the same month. Police’s probe later revealed another minor girl of Kutra was sold in a similar manner in Rajasthan and rescued from Bara on August 15. The SDPO said a Rajasthan-based racket member Sachin Ray Gautam along with Sonu, Pinky and Ali were arrested and forwarded to court. Sundargarh SP Pratyush Diwaker said investigation is underway and more arrests will follow.