Odisha: Women protest attack on civic body vice chairperson

PARADIP: Irked over the attack on vice chairperson of Paradip municipality Chhabilata Rout and her husband, hundreds of women blocked the road at Baliplot in Atharbanki on Monday.

At least seven miscreants arrived at Rout’s house at around 11 pm on Saturday in a Toyota Innova. They blew the horn, prompting Rout and her husband, Narendra to step outside. The miscreants including Akash Samantray and his younger brother Rania then verbally abused the couple and threatened them with a revolver. The accused went a step further and assaulted Rout with sharp weapons and stuck Narendra on his head when he intervened leaving him critically injured.

As the couple screamed for help, the accused fled as locals rushed to the spot. Before leaving, the attackers snatched a gold chain weighing 30 gram from Narendra’s neck. The couple was admitted to Paradip community health centre. The miscreants are from Lockpada village within Paradip model police limits, said sources.

In response to the attack, local shopkeepers shut down their businesses, demanding the immediate arrest of the identified perpetrators. Chhabilata has filed an FIR at Paradip model police station, naming the accused. Despite identification of the attackers, police are yet to apprehend them and this led to anger among locals particularly women who alleged crimes have risen exponentially in Paradip town.

The women protestors blocked the road to protest the assault and stopped movement of trucks.

The women alleged their safety is at risk. Local police, led by Paradip model IIC Suchitra Birya Das, pacified the protesters assured the culprits would be apprehended soon. The agitation was then called off in the afternoon.