Bharath Bandh: Road, rail services partially affected in Odisha

The agitators also held demonstrations at a bus stand in Station Square, affecting transport services for a while.

Earlier in the day, various organisations blocked National Highway-16 near Hanspal. However, traffic flow on NH was restored after the police dispersed the protestors from the spot.

Business activities in the capital city largely remained unaffected. Government offices and banks functioned as usual and schools remained open too.

The protestors halted Sambalpur-Puri and Sambalpur-Rayagada trains at Khetrajpur railway station, while the bus stand in Balangir wore a deserted look as protectors held demonstrations in various parts of the district.

Police said no untoward incident was reported and protests were peaceful in most parts of the state.