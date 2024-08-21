Odisha govt has ordered special audit of Rayagada labour office: Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia

BHUBANESWAR: A special audit of the labour office at Rayagada has been directed by the Labour department to probe into the allegations of embezzlement of death benefits for construction workers in the district.

This was informed by Labour & Employees’ State Insurance minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia in the State Assembly on Tuesday in answer to a starred question on the fraud that was allegedly committed by former Rayagada district labour officer (DLO) Jasmine Subhadarshini Sahu and her associates.

Under the Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana, families of deceased construction workers registered with Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board get death benefit and funeral assistance. Funeral assistance is Rs 5,000 whereas death benefit stands at Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh in case of natural and accidental deaths respectively.

The extent of the funds embezzled through the fraud can only be known after the detailed probe as well as audit, following which action will be taken, the minister replied to an unstarred question.