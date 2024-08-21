Orissa HC adjourns hearing on medicine store eviction pleas

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday adjourned to after two weeks the final hearing on the pleas of owners of 59 on-campus medicine stores in the government medical college and hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres in the state seeking intervention against eviction.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho said the order for maintenance of status quo with regard to operating of the shops shall continue. The bench expected the government to file counter affidavit and the petitioners to file their rejoinders by then and be ready for final hearing without seeking further adjournments.

The interim status quo orders were issued between May 9 and May 14 on pleas of the 59 shop owners in form of writ appeals against the order issued by a single judge bench declining interference in the state government’s decision to not extend their licence.

On February 27, 2015, the state Health and Family Welfare department had notified the decision to not extend the licences or issue new licences for 24-hour on-campus medicine stores in lieu of implementation of Niramaya Scheme. The licence holders had filed petitions challenging the notification in the same year.

While refusing to interfere against the notification, the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi disposed of the petitions on April 19, 2024. He observed that the free drug scheme Niramaya was a “monumental step forward in prioritising public health and welfare”.