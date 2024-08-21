RBI holds financial literacy drive in Puri

BHUBANESWAR: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday organised a field level financial literacy event (FLFLE) in Puri to sensitise different target groups on financial planning, savings, responsible borrowing and investment.

RBI deputy general manager Madhukar Anand on the occasion highlighted the 90th anniversary of Reserve Bank of India and said various activities have been planned to mark the milestone. He further stressed the need for financial literacy and awareness among the people.

Around 140 participants from various target groups such as students, SHG women, farmers, entrepreneurs and senior citizens attended the programme.

Officials from RBI took sessions covering various topics such as financial planning, savings and responsible borrowing, investment, insurance, social security schemes, pension, Vidya Lakshmi portal for education loans among others. The participants were also sensitised on fake note detection, note exchange facilities by banks and coin as legal tenders. They were asked not to share the financial information with anyone over phone. Additional district magistrate (protocol), Puri, Nilamadhab Bhoi, general manager-cum-SLBC convenor Goutam Patra, SBI regional manager Bharat Charan Sahu and PNB asst general manager Gurupada Pradhan also spoke.