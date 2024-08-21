Seven detained over spurious liquor incident, 21 in hospital in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: A day after 21 persons were taken ill following consumption of spurious liquor in Chikiti, K Nuagaon police on Tuesday detained seven people, including a woman for their alleged involvement in the illicit liquor trade in the area.

The victims, belonging to Jenapur-Karabalua under Chikiti notified area council, developed symptoms like loose motion, vomiting and dizziness and were initially admitted to local community health centre (CHC). Fourteen of them were later shifted to MKCG medical college and hospital (MCH), with 12 in the general medicine ward and two admitted to the ICU.

The affected people reported that after finishing their cultivation work around 5 pm, about 30 people gathered in Maundpur and consumed liquor, leading to the onset of the symptoms within a few hours. Family members of the victims claimed that the liquor was illicitly brewed in a forest near Bhalughai and sold in nearby areas.

Ganjam collector Dibyajyoti Parida, who visited the patients at MCH, stated that the condition of those under treatment, including the two in the ICU, is stable. He assured that strict measures are being taken to curb illicit liquor trade in the district, with an awareness campaign already underway in rural areas.