Seven detained over spurious liquor incident, 21 in hospital in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: A day after 21 persons were taken ill following consumption of spurious liquor in Chikiti, K Nuagaon police on Tuesday detained seven people, including a woman for their alleged involvement in the illicit liquor trade in the area.
The victims, belonging to Jenapur-Karabalua under Chikiti notified area council, developed symptoms like loose motion, vomiting and dizziness and were initially admitted to local community health centre (CHC). Fourteen of them were later shifted to MKCG medical college and hospital (MCH), with 12 in the general medicine ward and two admitted to the ICU.
The affected people reported that after finishing their cultivation work around 5 pm, about 30 people gathered in Maundpur and consumed liquor, leading to the onset of the symptoms within a few hours. Family members of the victims claimed that the liquor was illicitly brewed in a forest near Bhalughai and sold in nearby areas.
Ganjam collector Dibyajyoti Parida, who visited the patients at MCH, stated that the condition of those under treatment, including the two in the ICU, is stable. He assured that strict measures are being taken to curb illicit liquor trade in the district, with an awareness campaign already underway in rural areas.
Excise commissioner Narasingha Bhol, who also visited the affected area, confirmed that liquor samples have been collected for laboratory testing. “A joint action team comprising police and excise officials will be formed to intensify raids on illegal liquor operations in the district,” he added.
Meanwhile, the incident sparked a political blame game, with BJD leader Srirup Deb holding the ruling BJP responsible for proliferation of spurious liquor in Chikiti. “The area never witnessed spurious liquor circulation which is now flourishing at the behest of ruling BJP,” he alleged.
On the other hand, Congress leader Rabindranath Dyansamantara blamed excise officials for the incident, alleging their complicity in the illegal trade.
However, BJP leader Meena Dyansamantara criticised the BJD for failing to control illicit liquor trade during its tenure and asserted that her party will take necessary measures.
Ganjam district has a history of spurious liquor mishaps, with 29 people dying from consuming toxic brew in 2006.