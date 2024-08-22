Ball rolling for achieving its vision of Viksit Odisha by 2036

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday began the process for preparing a comprehensive vision document with strategies to realise the mission Viksit Odisha by 2036, aligning with the broader national aspiration of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Odisha approaches its centenary on April 1, 2036.

A state-level steering committee headed by the chief secretary has been constituted to guide the vision document for 2036. The 12-member committee will meet at periodic intervals and consult eminent citizens, former chief secretaries, Odia diaspora and experts to take their inputs.

The government has also formed sectoral groups of secretaries (SGoS) to ensure a thorough, multi-dimensional analysis of sectoral challenges and opportunities, as well as a deep, evidence-based examination of specific thematic areas.

As per a resolution issued by the Planning and Convergence department, the SGoS will prepare a vision document on economy, industries and infrastructure, social and human development, culture and heritage, technology and innovation, good governance and rural transformation.

Officials said, these dedicated groups will leverage their domain expertise, incorporate diverse perspectives, and synthesise insights from a wide range of stakeholders, including citizens, civil society organisations, policy makers, academia, public intellectuals, think tanks, business and industry leaders. Each sector-specific vision will be accompanied by a strategic roadmap which will lead to formation of new policies to achieve the goals.

“The exercise for Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat is being undertaken to capitalise on the state’s distinctive strengths and address its evolving challenges. The comprehensive visioning exercise will make Odisha a growth engine of the nation and one of the most developed states,” the resolution stated.