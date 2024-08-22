Four drug peddlers nabbed, over 45 kg ganja seized in Odisha

BARIPADA: Jashipur police in Mayurbhanj district busted a drug network on Wednesday, arresting four persons and seizing over 45 kg ganja, a car, and other accessories. The peddlers were apprehended while transporting the contraband from Phulbani to Baripada.

The arrested suspects are Dillip Kumar Kanhar (27), Jagannath Kanhar (20), and Sushanta Kumar Kanhar (37), all from Krandibali village, and Tita Kanhar (28) from Dadilai village in Kandhamal district.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrol team from Jashipur police station, led by sub-inspector Parsuram Jena and other officers, conducted a day-long operation during the Bharat Bandh protest on the day.

The team set up a checkpoint near the Chheligodhuli toll gate after receiving credible information about a white Toyota Innova, registered as OR-19-F-0009, carrying illegal ganja from Karanjia towards Bisoi on NH-49. At around 11 am, the vehicle was intercepted, and the driver along with three passengers detained.

During a search conducted in the presence of the Jashipur tehsildar and independent witnesses, police discovered 44 sealed packets of ganja hidden in custom compartments under the rear seat and inside the vehicle doors.

The arrested accused confessed to transporting the ganja from Phulbani to Baripada for sale.

A case has been filed under Section 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act. The police also seized various documents, including voter IDs, Aadhaar cards, ATM cards, PAN cards, and a Hero Honda motorcycle registration certificate, along with Rs 790 in cash and four smartphones.

The suspects will be presented in court after investigation.