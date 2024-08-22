Government launches future tech, aviation initiatives for skilling Odisha youth

BHUBANESWAR: Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) Minister Sampad Chandra Swain on Wednesday inaugurated a series of skill development initiatives for students under the Nua Odisha Scheme.

The department has partnered with IIT-Delhi to launch an upskilling programme focused on future technologies. Under the programme, training and certification will be provided by IIT-Delhi to 4,000 youths in areas including blockchain development, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The programme will be launched in Kalahandi, Bhawanipatna and Cuttack, with focus on project-based learning approach. Till date, 1,670 candidates from over 130 institutions have registered for the cutting-edge courses.

Besides, SDTE is collaborating with Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited, GMR and Bird group to offer certification in aviation to students under Nua Odisha. At present, 40 trainees are undergoing training in Hyderabad, preparing for certification in ground handling and airport operations.

Officials said a key highlight of the initiatives is the collaboration between SDTE and Coursera, which aims to provide access to 6,000 world-class courses to youths across all 30 districts of the state. A total of 100,000 Coursera licences will be distributed among learners from diverse academic backgrounds, including those enrolled in higher educational institutions, ITIs, and polytechnics across Odisha.

Customised learning tracks have been developed for BTech students, with similar tracks being created for polytechnic and ITI students. These tracks will enable students to engage with personalised and industry-relevant curricula offered by leading institutions such as Google, Microsoft, IBM, and Amazon. Engineering students can also integrate these courses into their curriculum for advanced competency credits, covering subjects such as python programming, data science foundations, cloud computing, robotics, cyber security, and more.

“These initiatives mark a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to foster skill development and enhance the employability of Viksit Odisha’s youth in a rapidly changing global economy,” the minister said.