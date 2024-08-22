Headmaster suspended after alleged sexual harassment

ROURKELA: The ST & SC Development (SSD) department suspended the headmaster of a government tribal residential school in the Balishankara block of Sundargarh district, five days after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against him.

However, the headmaster Pramod Kumar Patel remains at large. The suspension follows protests by the girl students of the school, who staged a road blockade on August 16 demanding action against Patel.

In a directive issued on Wednesday, director of the SSD department suspended Patel and designated the office of the district welfare officer (DWO) as his headquarters for the duration of the suspension.

The order mandates Patel seek prior permission before leaving his assigned headquarters. DWO Pabitra Mohan Pradhan said Patel continues to evade authorities. In his absence, the suspension order will be posted at Patel’s official residence.