Minors’ role in murders a worry as blood spills in Odisha's Puri

PURI: As ‘khaja’ trade rivalry on Badadanda continued to spill blood in the streets of Puri, police on Wednesday arrested seven persons, including five minors, in connection with the murder of a local resident, Harihar Sahu that shook the pilgrim town two days back.
Two more minors, involved in the crime, are absconding. Among the arrested are Bijay Kumar Khuntia and his son Rakesh, both locals. Rakesh is already named in five other criminal cases.
Bijay’s first son Dinesh was murdered in cold blood on August 8. Dinesh was allegedly killed by Pradipta Sahu, son of Harihar, along with his accomplices. ‘
Pradipta and four others, including a minor, were later arrested in connection with the murder. On August 19, Harihar was attacked, reportedly in retaliation for Dinesh’s murder, which led to his death. A differently-abled person, Harihar succumbed to his injuries in a Cuttack hospital, and police have since upgraded the case from attempted murder to murder.
The feud between the Khuntia and Sahu families escalated over a dispute regarding location of a ‘khaja’ shop on Badadanda.
With the spate of murders, residents of Puri have voiced concern over the increasing involvement of minors in criminal activities and overall rise in the crime rate. Over a dozen minors have been arrested in connection with two recent murder cases.
In the past week alone, three murders have been reported. On August 13, Prahallad Das, a youth from Soro in Balasore district, was killed while visiting Puri with friends. Police suspect his friends were involved but have yet to make any arrests.
On Tuesday, a human skeleton was recovered from Sipasarubali beach and has been sent for forensic examination. Locals believe the victim was either killed elsewhere and buried on the beach or murdered on the spot.
SP Pinak Mishra, while addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, emphasised the need to sensitise parents and guardians to prevent adolescents from engaging in criminal activities. “The police are intensifying raids on drug rackets to curb the rising illegal trade in the town which is contributing to addiction,” he stated.
Mishra said a list of minors involved in petty crimes will be prepared and shared with the district child welfare committee, Childline, and district child protection unit to engage in awareness campaigns.