Minors’ role in murders a worry as blood spills in Odisha's Puri

PURI: As ‘khaja’ trade rivalry on Badadanda continued to spill blood in the streets of Puri, police on Wednesday arrested seven persons, including five minors, in connection with the murder of a local resident, Harihar Sahu that shook the pilgrim town two days back.

Two more minors, involved in the crime, are absconding. Among the arrested are Bijay Kumar Khuntia and his son Rakesh, both locals. Rakesh is already named in five other criminal cases.

Bijay’s first son Dinesh was murdered in cold blood on August 8. Dinesh was allegedly killed by Pradipta Sahu, son of Harihar, along with his accomplices. ‘

Pradipta and four others, including a minor, were later arrested in connection with the murder. On August 19, Harihar was attacked, reportedly in retaliation for Dinesh’s murder, which led to his death. A differently-abled person, Harihar succumbed to his injuries in a Cuttack hospital, and police have since upgraded the case from attempted murder to murder.

The feud between the Khuntia and Sahu families escalated over a dispute regarding location of a ‘khaja’ shop on Badadanda.