Odisha man poisons four dogs to death in Nemalo village

CUTTACK: As many as four pet dogs allegedly died and several others became ill after consuming poison laced-meat served to them by a miscreant at Khandayat Patakira village within Nemalo police limits on Tuesday night.

As per an FIR filed by the villagers, one Baikuntha Mallick of adjacent Pradhan Patakira village within Kudanagari police station in Kendrapara district sneaked into Khandayat Patakira on his two-wheeler and threw the poison-laced meat at the dogs.

While four pet dogs died after consuming the meat, several other strays became mad. The mad dogs are now roaming around the village and attacking people, goats and bovines. When the villagers asked Mallick what prompted him to feed the poisoned meat to the animals, he said a dog from Khandayat Patakira had killed his goat and he took revenge for it, the FIR stated.

Nemalo IIC Sushil Kumar Nayak said, a case has been registered under section 325 of BNS and 11(1)(l) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act. “The case is being investigated by Narendrapur police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Sobharaj Mohanty”, he added.