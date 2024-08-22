Orissa High Court orders sale of MV Devi anchored in Paradip port

CUTTACK: Nearly six months after issuing order for the arrest of MV Devi berthed at the Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT), the Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed for sale of the cargo ship. The ship has been anchored at the Paradip port for almost eight months after seizure of cocaine worth Rs 220 crore from it.

The high court was considering PICT’s admiralty suit involving maritime claim for recovery of dues of Rs 7.95 crore towards berth hire and penal berth hire charges.

Admiralty Judge V Narasingh ordered immediate sale of MV Devi while modifying the order of arrest issued on February 23, and directed the deputy registrar (judicial) to act as court commissioner till the vessel is sold. The court commissioner shall appoint Adoina Offshore Consultants Private Limited in terms of the memo filed by the PICT as surveyors as well as valuers. The firm shall submit a report for ascertaining the valuation of the vessel both for scrapping as well as for trading to the court commissioner in a sealed cover on or before September 21, 2024, Justice Narasingh specified.

While fixing September 23 for further consideration of the matter, Justice Narasingh directed PICT to deposit Rs 3 lakh by way of demand draft in favour of registrar (judicial) with the court commissioner for meeting the expenses of the survey. The PICT shall be reimbursed the amount from the sale proceeds of the MV Devi.

The order was issued in terms of Section 11(3) of the Admiralty Act, 2017, and Admiralty Rules, 2020, after it was submitted on behalf of PICT that since the arrest of the vessel, the expenses in respect of holding it are mounting. Steps for sale need to be undertaken since its value is depreciating by each passing day.

The Panama registered cargo ship had reportedly started its voyage from Egypt and arrived at Paradip via the Gresik port in Indonesia. It was scheduled to leave for Denmark with steel plates.