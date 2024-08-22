Stone slab falls from Kendrapara’s 200 year-old Binod Biharijew Temple in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: A massive stone slab weighing over one quintal fell from the Binod Biharijew temple on Tuesday evening, sparking concerns about the temple’s conservation and safety of devotees.

The stone slab, which fell from the back side of the 200-year-old temple in Kakata locality, is believed to have loosened due to water seepage into the lime plaster during the monsoon. This is the first incident of its kind at the temple. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“It was a providential escape for many devotees,” said Ramachandra Satapathy, one of the temple priests. The incident occurred around 6.30 pm during incessant rain. Immediately officials and members of the temple’s managing committee rushed to the site to find more stone slabs on the verge of collapse. They cordoned off the affected area for safety.

“We have cordoned off that area of the temple to ensure devotees’ safety,” said Bipadbhanjan Das, a member of the temple trust board.

The Binod Biharijew temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radha, is renowned for its architectural features, intricate carvings, and beautiful wooden doors, reminiscent of the Sun Temple in Konark. However, due to alleged negligence by the authorities, the structure has become unsafe.

“The temple urgently needs renovation,” said Dr Basudev Das, a researcher.

Endowments inspector of Odisha Hindu Religious Endowment Board Saktiprasan Nayak confirmed the temple was inspected on Wednesday. “We have submitted a report to assistant endowments commissioner in Cuttack, urging prompt repairs and renovation,” he stated.