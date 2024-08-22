Woman dies after self-immolation protest against police atrocity

CUTTACK: A 36-year-old woman who had attempted self-immolation in front of Mahanga police station five days back succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB medical college and hospital.

Rashimita Das of Khartanga village in Anandapur gram panchayat, has set herself afire to protest the alleged atrocity of local police on August 16.

As per reports, after Mahanga police whisked away Rashmita’s husband Sankar on suspicion of theft on August 15 night, she went to the police station the next day and pleaded the cops to release him as he was innocent. However, police were not convinced and allegedly did not allow Rashmita to meet Sankar. The cops also allegedly abused her.

An irked Rashmita then poured petrol and set herself on fire. By the time she was rescued, she had already sustained 54 per cent burn injuries. She was rushed to Mahanga community health centre and shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Rashmita’s family has blamed police for her death. They alleged police had arrested Sankar by falsely implicating him in a theft case and this instigated Rasmita to attempt self-immolation.

“IIC Bijay Kumar Mallick, sub-inspector Ipsita Priyadarshini, ASI Singh Babu and Pradhan Babu were present when my daughter attempted self-immolation,” stated Rashmita’s father Dhirendra Behera of Chhotipada within Salipur police limits in his written complaint to SP, Cuttack (Rural) copies of which were addressed to the President of India, Chief Minister of Odisha and DGP.

SP, Cuttack(Rural) L Divya said the matter is being looked into by an additional SP. “Necessary action will be taken after the probe report is received,” said the SP.