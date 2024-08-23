Odisha: Contractual worker killed in mishap

JHARSUGUDA: A contractual worker died in a mishap at Jharsuguda Cement Works plant in Dhutra village on Thursday morning. The incident occurred at around 5 am when Vijaykant Prasad (37) was on duty at the wagon loading platform.

As per sources, Prasad sustained injuries after being struck by a loading plate at the platform. He was found unconscious by his co-workers, who immediately alerted officials. Prasad was rushed to a government hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Prasad’s co-workers alleged poor maintenance of the company’s loading system led to the mishap.

Assistant director of factories and boilers, Archana Das, confirmed the authorities had been informed of the incident and are awaiting the postmortem report. Jharsuguda SDPO, Umashankar Singh, said Prasad was a resident of Misrouli village in Gopalganj, Bihar, and employed by M/S Vikash Enterprises.

The family of the deceased has been notified and further action will be taken following postmortem, he said.