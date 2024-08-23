Odisha: Finance company staff ‘schemes’ robbery, held

MALKANGIRI: Employee of a finance company, who had allegedly orchestrated a robbery with the help of former colleagues, was arrested along with an associate by Podia police on Thursday.

Police was probing the robbery of Rs 4.27 lakh on the night of August 16 near Undrukonda when the matter came to light. Three more involved in the crime are absconding.

Main accused Suraj Sarkar (21), an employee of Bharat Finance Inclusion Ltd., was returning with a colleague Chayan Mandal, to Kalimela after collecting loan repayments from Chhattisgarh when three persons waylaid them and looted the cash.

Addressing the media, Malkangiri SDPO Sachin Patel said the branch manager of the company Mohan Sagaria, filed a complaint on Tuesday night. The complaint detailed how his employees were attacked by three unidentified assailants near an under-construction bridge at around 8.45 pm. The assailants forcibly took a bag containing Rs 4,27,424, along with a tablet and a biometric CGT device, the complaint added.

However, investigation revealed that the robbery was orchestrated by Suraj in collusion with the former colleagues Ashish Mandal, Madhav and two others. It was after Madhav’s phone was recovered from the spot that police found that Suraj was in constant touch with the assailants, helping them track their movement and loot.

Suraj and Ashish were taken into custody, and Rs 4,17,000 in cash was recovered from their possession. Three mobile phones were also seized. The case is under investigation.