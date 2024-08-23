Odisha govt to cover 79.14 lakh women under Subhadra Yojana, disburse Rs 10,000 in two instalments in 2024-25

BHUBANESHWAR: The Odisha government has decided to include around 79.14 lakh women from 65.25 lakh families under Subhadra Yojana which was one of the major poll promises of the BJP.

As per the draft beneficiary list prepared by the Women and Child Development (W&CD) department, 79,14,491 women, who have ration cards and none of their family members is a government employee or have four-wheeler or land more than five acres, or a government pensioner or receiving Rs 1000 a month (Rs 12,000 a year) under any other scheme, are eligible for the scheme.

The eligible women beneficiaries are above 21 years old and less than 60 years old. They belong to 65,25,935 families in the state. The draft beneficiary list has been finalised from the database of 97,54,003 women having ration cards by using the exclusion criteria fixed by the government.

At a recent high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, the modalities for rolling out the scheme have been finalised. As per the decision, Rs 10,000 per beneficiary in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each would be credited upfront into their respective Aadhaar-enabled bank account. Though the government has made a provision of Rs 10,000 crore in the 2024-25 budget, around Rs 7,914 crore will be disbursed in the first year.

Sources said self-certification will be done through the Subhadra portal or mobile application and e-KYC be done preferably through facial recognition, allowing beneficiaries to complete the process from the comfort of their homes to avail the benefits under the Subhadra Yojana.

To encourage online transactions, improve credit history and penetration of digital financial instruments, it has been decided to devise a system of rewarding beneficiaries for making the maximum online transactions. An approximate of seven lakh beneficiaries (about 100 women per panchayat) would be rewarded Rs 500 each.

The W&CD department has been instructed to prepare a detailed SOP for this. Banks would be asked to cooperate with the department and provide the necessary transaction details of the beneficiaries under the Subhadra scheme.

It has been decided to launch an independent portal for the scheme and OCAC will prepare the provisional beneficiary list by using the data available to them (social registry, golden records, both national and state food security schemes data) and running it against the inclusion/exclusion criteria devised in the draft policy.