Odisha govt to cover one crore women under Subhadra Yojana, disburse Rs 10,000 in two instalments in 2024-25

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to include around one crore women, aged between 21 to 60 years, under the Subhadra Yojana, which was one of the major poll promises of the BJP.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP), all women, who have ration cards and none of their family members is a government employee or has a four-wheeler or land more than five acres, or a government pensioner or receiving Rs 1,500 a month (or Rs 18,000 a year) under any other scheme, will be eligible for the scheme.

The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday has approved the scheme that will be implemented from 2024-25 to 2028-29. An outlay of Rs 55,825 crore has been made for this initiative. The government has made a provision of Rs 10,000 crore in the 2024-25 budget.

As decided, Rs 10,000 per beneficiary in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each would be credited upfront into the Aadhaar-enabled bank account of eligible beneficiaries on Rakhi Purnima and International Women's Day.

Sources said self-certification will be done through the Subhadra portal or mobile application and e-KYC be done preferably through facial recognition, allowing beneficiaries to complete the process from the comfort of their homes to avail the benefits under the Subhadra Yojana.