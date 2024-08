NUAPADA: The body of a 20-year-old youth who had gone missing two days back while bathing at Godhas waterfall within Dharambandha police limits was recovered on Thursday.

The victim, Sundarsen Guru of Kantabanji town in Balangir had come to his sister’s place for Raksha Bandhan. On August 20, he along with his brother-in-law had gone to Godhas Waterfall. However, while bathing there, Sundarsen was swept away. Though his brother-in-law searched for him, he failed and informed his family and police. Police along with fire personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation but could not locate Sundarsen till late in the evening.

Eventually, on Thursday morning, people who visited the waterfall found Sundarsen’s body floating and informed police after which it was retrieved was seized for autopsy. Dharambandha IIC, Tankagiri Bhoi said, “The body was found at around 7 am in the morning and has been handed over to the family after postmortem. The actual cause of death can be ascertained from the report.”