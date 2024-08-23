Odisha: RCCFs to manage protection squads in circles

BHUBANESWAR: Under scanner for the death of over 40 elephants in the current financial year so far, the wildlife wing of the state Forest department has entrusted the Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCFs) with the responsibility of mobilising protection squads at divisional level for effective wildlife management.

Accordingly, mobilisation of all 397 squads deployed by the wildlife wing in different divisions for protection and conservation of wildlife will now be managed by the eight circle heads of Angul, Baripada, Bhubaneswar, Bhawanipatna, Berhampur, Koraput, Rourkela and Sambalpur. Nandankanan Zoological Park management will also have a protection squad under its control. The move from the wildlife wing came days after Ramu, a popular elephant of Chandaka Wildlife Division, died of suspected electrocution on the outskirts of the state capital drawing strong criticism from the Forest department.

In a letter to the RCCFs, the wildlife wing stated that despite deployment of 397 protection squads at division level, more than 40 elephant deaths have perished so far in 2024-25.

Wildlife authorities pointed out that though the services of these squads are crucial, the leadership required for their utilisation, and the SOP for their operation in the field while tracking elephants or undertaking protection activities has left little to be desired. They also pointed out that no action has been initiated in this regard nor the performance of the squads have been reported to the wildlife headquarters.

“Neither is there effective patrolling and protection of wildlife and their habitat, nor any action taken against anyone for the lapses,” the letter from the wildlife headquarters read.

It stated the squads engaged under different schemes and programmes at divisional level will now be managed from circle level for field patrolling. The RCCFs will mobilise the squads from adjoining divisions depending on the situation on the field.