Odisha women alleges microfinance firm abducted child

BARIPADA: Hundreds of women from Bankisole village of Baripada block took out a rally on Thursday demanding action against a private microfinance company accusing it of harassing tribal women and kidnapping the child of a loanee.

Rubina Palei, one of the agitators, said she and other village women had formed a self-help group (SHG) and secured a Rs 30,000 loan from the microfinance company two months ago. On August 19, some staff members from the finance group, including one Ajay, visited her home while she was away.

They questioned her four-year-old child about her whereabouts and, under the pretext of offering chocolates, abducted the child from 9 am until evening, she alleged. Upon returning her home, Rubina found the child was missing.

The staff returned the child in the evening and confronted Rubina with accusations of missed payments and unacceptable behaviour, citing her absence. The women submitted a memorandum to the collector seeking action. They also submitted a memorandum at the SP office.