Truck queue jumping racket: Two more constables suspended after investigation in Odisha

PARADIP: Two more constables were suspended by Jagatsinghpur SP Rahul PR for allegedly taking bribes from brokers to let truck jump queues for unloading cargo in Paradip.

A probe into the racket, headed by assistant superintendent of police Santosh Kumar Jena and Paradip Lock IIC Kulamani Sethi, revealed the extent of police involvement in it. The investigating officers verified the call detail records and digital payment transactions of a few personnel and it was confirmed they had received money from brokers to bypass queues.

On August 10, constable Nihar Ranjan Ransingh of Paradip Lock police station was arrested and forwarded to court for his alleged involvement in the racket. Subsequent investigations implicated two more constables, Sanjay Samantray of Paradip Model and Siba Prasad Mohanty of Abhyachandpur police station, both of whom were suspended on Wednesday by the SP.

Sethi said, “The investigating team thoroughly examined the link between police and brokers, verifying their cell phone records and uncovering the racket. Stern action has been taken against the errant officers.”