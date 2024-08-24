Dhenkanal forest range officer held for corruption in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Friday arrested Dhenkanal forest range officer Bibhudananda Mishra for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of 214 per cent of his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption agency had on Thursday conducted simultaneous searches at the property linked to Mishra. Four Indian peafowls were recovered from his farmhouse at Rahangol village in Athagarh and they were handed over to the Forest department. A case was also registered against Mishra for keeping the peafowls in violation of Wild Life (Protection) Act.

In another development, Vigilance carried out searches at the property linked to financial advisor and chief accounts officer of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), Bijaya Kumar Mangaraj.

During searches, Mangaraj and his family members were found in possession of two double-storey buildings and as many plots in the capital city, bank deposits/investment in public provident funds and shares amounting to Rs 1.47 crore, household articles worth Rs 17.70 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 500 gm and two cars.