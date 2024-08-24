Junior doctors call off strike after assurance of safety measures

CUTTACK: Junior doctors of SCB, MKCG, VIMSAR and PGIMER on Friday called off their strike following assurance from the Health and Family Welfare department that a comprehensive policy to provide safe working environment for them will soon be put in place.

This was announced after a meeting between the Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) and commissioner-cum-secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department. The department informed that if the protesting doctors and house surgeons rejoined duty by the end of Saturday, the period from August 15 till date will be treated as duty period.

With this, the protesting doctors assured that they would resume duty before end of the day. While representatives of the JDA of SCB MCH attended the meeting, those of MKCG MCH, VIMSAR, PGIMER took part via virtual mode. The junior doctors and house surgeons had staged the cease work to protest the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the RG Kar medical college and hospital in Kolkata recently.