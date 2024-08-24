Mayurbhanj administration fast tracks PM-JANMAN in Odisha

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj district administration on Friday launched the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) which seeks focus on 11 critical interventions for particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) by aligning various ministries.

Announced in 2023-24, the programme aims to improve socio-economic conditions of the PVTGs by providing all households and habitations fundamental amenities which include safe housing, clean drinking water, sanitation, education access, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity as well as sustainable livelihood opportunities.

A meeting chaired by collector Hema Kanta Say was attended by officials of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) of Baripada, Kaptipada, Rairangpur, and Karanjia.

The collector directed ITDA officials to visit PVTG villages, engage with community members and educate them about the importance of PM-JANMAN by addressing their concerns and issues.

The PM-JANMAN programme will conclude on September 10 and focus on information, education, and communication to drive socio-economic development of PVTGs including Khadia, Mandia, and Lodha communities in the district.

Say also said 67 villages across 14 out of 26 blocks have been identified as inhabited by PVTGs.

Besides safety and security for PVTG families and other facilities, distribution of land rights (patta) under Forest Right Act, distribution of ration cards and Aadhaar card issuance and corrections will also be taken up under the programme.