Odisha: Protesters dump meters as TPWODL faces heat over inflated billing

BARGARH: Farmers and residents of Bhatli block took to the streets and dumped their electricity meters outside the Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) office here on Friday protesting what they said unethical practices by the discom.
Accusing the power company of wrong and inflated billing as well as coercive measures for consumers’ inability to pay, a large crowd gathered at Mausi Mandir in Bhatli, where agitators from 85 villages under 16 gram panchayats assembled to voice their grievances.
Farmer leader and member of Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan, Ramesh Mahapatra said the protest was not only against Tata Power but also against the state government which has turned a blind eye to the exploitation and failed to keep its promise. Not only farmers but regular household consumers are being deceived by the company, he said.
“As farmers, we are protesting against paying for electricity for agricultural purposes. For general consumers, we are against the installation of smart meters as we believe they are faulty and we are being wrongly charged. Around 3,000 meters were dumped at the office on the day. Similar protest will continue in other villages of the district in the coming days until our concerns are addressed,” he added.
President of Rajbodasambar Krushak Sangathan, Arabinda Panda said, all farmers associations united to fight against what he called unscrupulous practices of Tata Power.
The protesters under the banner of Krushak Parivar, Bhatli, led by Thabura Sahu, marched to the TPWODL office in a huge rally that saw participation of a significant number of women and senior citizens, shouting slogans against the company.
As the protesters reached the TPWODL office, its officials closed the gates, refusing to engage with the former. In response, the agitators began dumping their electricity meters into the office compound in an act of defiance. However, police quickly intervened to restore order. Yet the protestors continued to vent their anger by dumping the meters outside the office before dispersing.
Though no official of Tata Power could be contacted, official sources informed farmers were called for discussion a few times this week but they did not turn up. Similar, though smaller, demonstrations were reported from various villages over the last week including Kenpali, Budhiapali, Jhankarpali, Rushipali and Tura.