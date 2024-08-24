Odisha seafood exporters demand rollback of Tata Power’s tariff hike

BHUBANESWAR: The Seafood Exporters’ Association of India (Odisha region) has demanded Tata Power to withdraw its unilateral reclassification of electricity tariff, which has been enhanced to Rs 5.85 per unit from the existing Rs 3 per unit collected from allied agro-industrial (AAI) consumers.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, the seafood exporters and processing unit owners said, suddenly in April and May 2024, TPCODL without notice inspected some of the seafood processing plants and cold storage units and raised hefty fines citing unauthorised use of equipment without even verifying it.

“They resorted to unilateral reclassification of tariff and charged a fine of Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore besides threatening to disconnect power supply which is against the agreement,” said association president Kamalesh Mishra.

As the activities of fish processing units are all temperature-controlled, he said the units were classified as AAI and accordingly charged Rs 3 per unit till date. Although they requested Tata Power to reconsider the decision and moved the government against the power distribution company’s monopoly act, they got little breather from it or the OERC, he said.

The seafood exporters have threatened to go for statewide closure of seafood processing and cold storage units on August 25 as a token protest against Tata Power’s harassment.

“It will affect marine exports to the tune of Rs 200 crore but we have little choice left. If Tata Power does not consider our demands, we may go for closure of units indefinitely which will have serious impact on perishable commodities like fish and shrimps, affecting farmers as well as fishermen,” Mishra warned.

The marine product exports from the state which were only around Rs 358 crore in 2008-09 has crossed Rs 4,546.47 core in 2022-23. The fish processing and cold storage activities stood at 2160.98 tonne per day with cold storage capacity at 56,942 tonne. The state has 32 international standard shrimp and fish processing plants.