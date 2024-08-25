Odisha assembly stalled twice as opposition raises reservation issue

BHUBANESWAR: A determined Opposition continued to stall the proceedings of the Assembly for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday on reservation issue alleging the state government is depriving the scheduled categories and the OBCs of their due as per the population count.

As soon as the Assembly met for the day, BJD and Congress members trooped into the well of the House over non-implementation of reservation for STs, SCs and OBCs as per the quota.

Government chief whip Saroj Pradhan moved a censure motion against BJD MLAs Romancha Ranjan Biswal and Madhab Dhada for their unruly behaviour in the Assembly on Friday. The two had attempted to climb onto the Speaker’s podium with the help of some other members over the hooch tragedy in Ganjam district. The motion was adopted through a voice vote.

Unable to run the House due to the pandemonium created by Opposition members, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the Assembly for an hour, suspending the question hour.