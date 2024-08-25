Odisha CM Majhi tears into Congress for alliance with National Conference

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on Congress party for announcing its alliance with National Conference (NC) ahead of the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) election beginning September 18.

The pre-poll alliance for the J&K polls has raised several questions and the people of the nation want Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to clarify them, the Odisha CM said.

“Congress without power is like a fish out of water. Blinded by greed for power, Congress never hesitates to create instability in the country by aligning with divisive and anti-national forces. The party has always put national unity and security at risk to fulfil its selfish motive of gaining power,” Majhi said.

Posing 10 questions to Rahul, the chief minister sought to know whether Congress supports the NC’s promise of a separate flag for J&K. Does it endorse the NC’s election manifesto for restoration of Article 370 and 35A and thereby push J&K back into an era of unrest and terrorism, he asked.

Majhi also sought to know if Congress supports separatism again by engaging in dialogue with Pakistan instead of talking to the people of Kashmir? “Does Congress party and Rahul Gandhi support the National Conference’s decision to start trade with Pakistan, thereby nurturing terrorism and its ecosystem across the border,” he asked.

He sought a clarification from Congress if it backs the plan of reinstating relatives of those involved in terrorism and stone-pelting into government jobs, thereby bringing back terrorism to the valley.

Majhi said the alliance has exposed the Congress party’s motive to end reservation for Dalits, Gujjars, Bakarwals and Pahadi communities thereby inflicting injustice upon them. He further asked if the grand old party (GOP) wants to rename ‘Shankaracharya Hill’ as ‘Takht-e-Suleiman’ and ‘Hari Hill’ as ‘Koh-e-Maran’ as designed by the NC.

People want to know if Congress supports the politics of pushing J&K’s economy back into corruption and handing it over to selected Pakistan-supported families, he said and wondered if the GOP supports the discrimination between Jammu and the Valley and the divisive politics of granting autonomy to Kashmir.