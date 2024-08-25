OSRTC chief Bijaya accounts officer held for corruption

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Saturday arrested financial advisor and chief accounts officer of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) Bijaya Kumar Mangaraj for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of 162 per cent of his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption agency carried out simultaneous searchers at five places linked to Mangaraj in Bhubaneswar and Baripada over allegations of amassing assets by illegal means. During the raids, he and his family members were found in possession of two double-storey buildings and as many plots in the capital city, bank deposits/investment in public provident funds and shares amounting to Rs 1.47 crore, household articles worth Rs 17 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 500 gm and two cars.

Mangaraj also owns a two-storey building at Ernakulam in Kerala. “A case was registered against the OFS official, and his wife as he was unable to give satisfactory response regarding the source of money through which he accumulated such wealth,” said a Vigilance officer.