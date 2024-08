CUTTACK: Authorities of SCB medical college and hospital on Saturday rusticated DM cardiology resident doctor Thakur Dilbag Singh who was arrested for allegedly raping two patients during their echocardiogram test recently.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the SCB medical council keeping in view the instruction of the Director of Medical Education and Training to expel the accused doctor. “In the council meeting it was unanimously resolved to go for implementing the instruction of the DMET following which the accused doctor Thakur Dilbag Singh was rusticated,” informed dean and principal of SCB medical college Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra.

Basing on the report submitted by the three-member inquiry committee of the Health and Family Welfare department, the DMET had on Thursday issued a letter to Mishra directing him to rusticate Singh. The 35-year-old DM cardiology resident doctor had allegedly raped two patients while conducting their echo test on August 11. He was arrested on August 13.