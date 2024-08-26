CM Mohan Charan calls for joint fight against malnourishment in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday called upon the people of the state to join the fight against malnutrition by connecting with campaigns pertaining to awareness about nutrition.

After listening to the 113th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence here along with cabinet colleagues and party leaders, the chief minister said malnourishment is still prevalent among tribals and economically weaker sections despite implementation of various programmes including supplementary nutrition through anganwadi centres.

He said the prime minister has highlighted about awareness on nutrition, and the role of mother and child committees in tracking malnourished children, pregnant women and newborn babies and ensuring proper nutrition for them.

“The prime minister has appealed all the citizens to connect with campaigns pertaining to awareness about nutrition. We must lend our support to the fight against malnutrition during the Nutrition Month being celebrated every year from September 1,” Majhi said.

Describing the monthly programme of the prime minister as the most popular programme not only in India but in the world, Majhi said the conversation between Modi and the young entrepreneurs (IIT-Madras alumni) who spoke about their works on their space startup GalaxEye will certainly encourage students and young scientists to venture into the space ecosystem.

The chief minister said the people of the state have responded to call of the prime minister by planting more trees under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign which was launched on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5.

“Odisha topped the list among states by planting over 1.45 lakh trees within a month. The prime minister asked us during the NITI Aayog meeting on July 27 about the progress of the campaign. To his delight, he found that Odisha was in the second position,” Majhi said adding, the campaign has become a people’s movement.