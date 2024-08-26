Curfew in Odisha's Khurda after violence over murder

BHUBANESWAR: Curfew was imposed at Makundaprasad village in Khurda, about 25 km from the capital city, on Sunday as communal tension mounted in the area following the murder of a man, reportedly over past enmity.
Sources said, SK Sajid, a resident of Makundaprasad’s Muslim Sahi, was attacked by some assailants near his village earlier in the day. He was rescued by locals in a critical condition and taken to Khurda district headquarters hospital (DHH) at about 1.30 pm but succumbed while undergoing treatment.
As the news of his death spread, irate locals blocked the road. Suspecting the involvement of some persons of neighbouring Poda Sahi in the crime, a mob then went on a rampage and vandalised several vehicles, houses and shops in the locality.
Initial investigation revealed, two to three persons stabbed Sajid with a knife over past enmity. The exact reason behind the murder is still not clear and more details will emerge during further investigation, police said.
“On receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot to control the situation. The deceased was about 28 years to 29 years old. A case of murder has been registered in Industrial police station and efforts are on to arrest the culprits. A probe has also been launched to identify and nab the people who engaged in vandalism,” said Khurda SP Awinash Kumar.
DGP YB Khurania and Director Intelligence SK Priyadarsi also rushed to the spot in the evening to take stock of the situation. They have requested members of both the communities to not escalate the tensions further and maintain peace in the area.
“After the initial vandalism, the situation was brought under control. At least, 15 platoons of police force have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area,” said a senior police officer.
To avoid any further violence, Khurda sub-divisional magistrate Dipti Ranjan Sethi imposed curfew under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha in Makundaprasad mouza ward number 2, 21 and 22 and part of ward 1 and 3 of Khurda municipality.
The curfew will remain in force until further orders. Schools, colleges, anganwadi centres and commercial establishments will remain closed in the above wards during the period. Anyone found violating the order will be punished under section 223 of BNS, said a senior police official.