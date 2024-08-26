Curfew in Odisha's Khurda after violence over murder

BHUBANESWAR: Curfew was imposed at Makundaprasad village in Khurda, about 25 km from the capital city, on Sunday as communal tension mounted in the area following the murder of a man, reportedly over past enmity.

Sources said, SK Sajid, a resident of Makundaprasad’s Muslim Sahi, was attacked by some assailants near his village earlier in the day. He was rescued by locals in a critical condition and taken to Khurda district headquarters hospital (DHH) at about 1.30 pm but succumbed while undergoing treatment.

As the news of his death spread, irate locals blocked the road. Suspecting the involvement of some persons of neighbouring Poda Sahi in the crime, a mob then went on a rampage and vandalised several vehicles, houses and shops in the locality.

Initial investigation revealed, two to three persons stabbed Sajid with a knife over past enmity. The exact reason behind the murder is still not clear and more details will emerge during further investigation, police said.

“On receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot to control the situation. The deceased was about 28 years to 29 years old. A case of murder has been registered in Industrial police station and efforts are on to arrest the culprits. A probe has also been launched to identify and nab the people who engaged in vandalism,” said Khurda SP Awinash Kumar.