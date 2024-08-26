Odisha: Black Soldiers to be roped in to manage Cuttack waste

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has decided to deploy soldiers of the fly kind to tackle the challenge of ever-increasing solid waste in the city.

In a new experiment, the civic body is set to use Black Soldier Flies (BSF) (Hermetia illucens) in its waste composting centres to speed up the process and prevent pile up.

The fly species, known for its ability to break organic waste into compost rapidly, is being used in several states as an environmentally-safe and cost-effective method of waste management. Apart from being harmless, the speed with which these insects break down biodegradable waste is expected to nip the very issue of piling waste at the bud.

The BSF hatch their eggs on decaying matter where their larvae grow. As they feed, the larvae eventually break down the organic materials like fruit and vegetable peels to manure in quick time. The flies can consume organic waste more than four times their body weight per day and require very less resources to maintain, CMC officials said.

Officials said, only 20 per cent of organic waste generated by the city is converted to compost. This compost is sold at Rs 10 per kilogram at the two ‘Mo Khata Kendras’ of the civic body.