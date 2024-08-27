Hostel warden axed after student’s death

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj administration suspended the hostel warden of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Khunta and began investigation into the death of a Class VI student soon after she was admitted to the local community health centre (CHC) on Saturday.

Madhusmita Behera, daughter of Prabhakar Behera from Kushum Ghati in Khunta block, was a hostel inmate and had been sick for two days. Parents of the deceased alleged that their daughter died due to school and hostel authorities’ negligence. On Sunday, they filed a complaint with police. The parents said they were informed about Madhusmita’s illness only after she was admitted to the CHC. They accused the headmistress and hostel warden of negligence.

The villagers and parents blocked the state highway No-19 at Khunta on Sunday demanding action against the headmistress and hostel warden. Following the complaint, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sarthak Ray and block education officer (BEO) Abhimanyu Nayak began the probe.

The SDPO said that the team recorded statements of the headmistress and warden besides other teachers and students. “The inquiry report will be sent to the district administration after which officials’ concerned would decide on the action to be taken,” he said.