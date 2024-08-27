Wild buffaloes ‘poisoned’ in Khuntuni forest, raise concern

CUTTACK: Carcasses of eight wild buffaloes, suspected to have died of poisoning, are lying unattended near Sauria village within Gurdijhatia police limits here for the last four days.
The dead animals were inhabitants of Baniabandha reserve forest under Khuntuni range in Athagarh division. After spotting the carcasses, villagers informed the local forest officials. However, the officials said the buffaloes are not enlisted in the endangered species and shifted the responsibility of removing the carcasses on to the local administration.
Khuntuni range officer NM Sahu said, “The wild buffaloes were staying in Baniabandha reserve forest. Since the dead animals are not endangered species, we cannot carry out the autopsy, bury the carcasses and launch a probe to ascertain the cause of their death.”
Around 100 wild buffaloes are residing in the reserve forest. The buffaloes may be considered as stray animals, he added.
After their request to remove the carcasses was ignored by forest officials, the villagers informed the local veterinary officials. Gurudijhati veterinary surgeon (VS) Manisha Das said, “A veterinary team went to the spot and found the buffaloes lying dead with frothy discharge from their nostrils. Preliminary investigation suggested that animals died after consuming some poisonous substance. But we were not able to conduct the autopsy due to lack of requisition either from the forest officials or any individual claiming to be owner of the dead buffaloes.”
Locals alleged that illicit country liquor manufacturing units have mushroomed inside the reserve forest. The mafia are using fertilisers and other spurious items for preparation of the illicit liquor. “After preparation of liquor, the mafia are disposing of the spurious waste water in ditches and low-lying areas of the forest. We suspect that the wild buffaloes might have consumed the same spurious waste and died,” said the villagers.
The decomposing carcasses with foul odour have become a major headache for the villagers. “Dogs, jackals and other animals will soon start feasting on the dead buffaloes and may spread various diseases in the area. The administration should take steps for safe disposal of the carcasses immediately,” they added.