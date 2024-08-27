Wild buffaloes ‘poisoned’ in Khuntuni forest, raise concern

CUTTACK: Carcasses of eight wild buffaloes, suspected to have died of poisoning, are lying unattended near Sauria village within Gurdijhatia police limits here for the last four days.

The dead animals were inhabitants of Baniabandha reserve forest under Khuntuni range in Athagarh division. After spotting the carcasses, villagers informed the local forest officials. However, the officials said the buffaloes are not enlisted in the endangered species and shifted the responsibility of removing the carcasses on to the local administration.

Khuntuni range officer NM Sahu said, “The wild buffaloes were staying in Baniabandha reserve forest. Since the dead animals are not endangered species, we cannot carry out the autopsy, bury the carcasses and launch a probe to ascertain the cause of their death.”

Around 100 wild buffaloes are residing in the reserve forest. The buffaloes may be considered as stray animals, he added.