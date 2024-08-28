BJP chairman of Junagarh NAC loses confidence vote in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a crucial development, the no-confidence motion against chairman of the notified area council (NAC) of Junagarh, Mukesh Agarwal was passed on Tuesday. Agarwal belonged to the BJP.

Ten out of the 12 councillors who were from the BJD including the vice-chairman Himandri Nayak voted in favour of the no-confidence motion. Out of the 12 wards in the Junargarh NAC, 10 were won by the BJD and two by the BJP. The two BJP ward members did not vote.

The presiding officer and additional executive officer of the zilla parishad, Kalahandi, Dilip Kumar Maharana said as 10 members of the council voted in favour of the no-confidence motion which is more than two-thirds vote, the motion against the chairman was passed.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the vice-chairman and nine other BJD members to the district collector on July 25. Meetings for discussing the motion could not be held on August 1 and August 9.

The two BJP ward members also wanted the meeting on Tuesday to be shifted to some other date as it started late. However, the presiding officer proceeded with the meeting because of a direction of the Orissa High Court to the district collector to hold it by August 27.