Fresh low pressure area to bring more heavy rains in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The intense rain spell across Odisha is expected to continue as a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system may move west-northwestwards close to south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts in the subsequent two days.

Director of Bhubaneswar meteorological centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Under the influence of the low pressure area, parts of the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall between Wednesday and Saturday. Southern districts are likely to bear the maximum impact of the system.”

The regional met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall (70 mm to 200 mm) at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts on Thursday and extremely heavy rainfall (over 200 mm) at one or two places in Malkangiri and Koraput on Friday.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity is likely to occur in the state on Thursday, while most places in coastal and southern districts will experience showers on Friday.

The Special Relief Commissioner’s office has asked the district collectors to remain prepared to handle any emergency arising due to heavy rains. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast on Friday and Saturday.

In the last two days, a few places in the state have recorded heavy rainfall under the influence of the prevailing low pressure area over Jharkhand and its neighbourhood.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Jagatsinghpur received 110 mm rainfall while Cuttack and Bhuban recorded 90 mm each.

On the day, Bhubaneswar received 48 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm followed by Talcher (42 mm) and Cuttack (28 mm).